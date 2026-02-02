Mahindra Lifespace gains after reporting turnaround Q3 numbers

Mahindra Lifespace Developers jumped 4.10% to Rs 381 after the company reported a turnaround consolidated net profit of Rs 108.88 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 22.49 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue from operations surged 174.48% year-on-year to Rs 459.16 crore for the quarter ended 31 December 2025.

The company reported a profit before exceptional items and tax of Rs 32.27 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with a pre-tax loss of Rs 15.11 crore in the year-ago quarter. An exceptional item of Rs 25.83 crore was recorded during the quarter under review.

Total expenses increased 117.44% YoY to Rs 436.81 crore in Q3 FY26.

The company maintained a strong balance sheet and healthy collections, with a net debt-to-equity ratio of -0.12 (cash surplus) as of 31 December 2025. The company achieved consolidated sales (Residential and IC&IC) of Rs 707 crore. Gross development value (GDV) additions in Q3 FY26 stood at Rs 1,010 crore. Residential pre-sales in Q3 FY26 were Rs 572 crore (saleable area of 0.60 msft and RERA carpet area of 0.45 msft), compared with Rs 334 crore in Q3 FY25. On a nine-month basis, the company reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 208.02 crore in 9M FY26, compared with a net loss of Rs 23.79 crore in 9M FY25. Revenue from operations jumped 40.12% YoY to Rs 508.69 crore in 9M FY26.

For the nine-month period, consolidated sales (Residential and IC&IC) stood at Rs 2,125 crore. GDV additions in 9M FY26 were Rs 10,560 crore, in addition to Rs 18,100 crore in FY25. Residential pre-sales in 9M FY26 were Rs 1,773 crore (saleable area of 2.35 msft and RERA carpet area of 1.76 msft), compared with Rs 1,749 crore in 9M FY25. Amit Kumar Sinha, MD & CEO, Mahindra Lifespace Developers, said, We are thrilled to announce a strong quarterly result. On the residential side, we had 3 project completions that contributed to our PAT. We have a strong pipeline of residential launches leading into FY27. On the IC&IC side, we are seeing healthy demand for high quality industrial plots in our industrial parks. We launched phase 2A of Origins by Mahindra in Chennai in December 25.