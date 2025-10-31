United Spirits Ltd soars 3.76%, up for third straight session

United Spirits Ltd is quoting at Rs 1447.1, up 3.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.42% in last one year as compared to a 6.12% gain in NIFTY and a 5.29% gain in the Nifty FMCG index.

United Spirits Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1447.1, up 3.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.34% on the day, quoting at 25791.05. The Sensex is at 84151.06, down 0.3%. United Spirits Ltd has added around 7.46% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which United Spirits Ltd is a constituent, has added around 2.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 56343.5, down 0.09% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 79.13 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.79 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark November futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1454.4, up 3.57% on the day.