Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dollar index firms to near 3-month high above 99 mark; Fed officials speeches eyed

Dollar index firms to near 3-month high above 99 mark; Fed officials speeches eyed

Image
Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 1:31 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

The dollar index is seen ending the week on a firm note above 99 mark on Friday, taking cues from hawkish comments from US Fed chair Jerome Powell. The index is hovering at its highest level in nearly three months after Powell cautioned during the post-meeting press conference that policymakers may need to take a wait-and-see approach until official data reporting resumes. Powell also added that another rate cut in December is far from certain, emphasizing that the outlook remains uncertain. He also noted that the central bank is struggling to balance its dual mandate of controlling inflation and supporting employment due to limited data availability amid the ongoing US government shutdown. Meanwhile, the meeting between Presidents Trump and Xi concluded with the US agreeing to reduce tariffs to 47% from 57% on Chinese goods, while China pledged to curb fentanyl exports, increase US soybean purchases, and suspend restrictions on rare earth exports. The dollar index that measures the greenback against a basket of currencies is quoting at 99.46, up 0.07% on the day. Investors await further comments from Fed officials for additional clues on the policy outlook.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Motilal Oswal Financial plunges as Q2 profit nosedives

United Spirits Ltd soars 3.76%, up for third straight session

Indian Oil Corporation Ltd up for third straight session

Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd spurts 2.5%, gains for third straight session

SEBI extends timeline for Qualified Stock Brokers to implement T+0 settlement cycle

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story