Motilal Oswal Financial plunges as Q2 profit nosedives

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) fell 5.67% to Rs 967.20 after the company reported a steep decline in its consolidated earnings for the September 2025 quarter.The company's consolidated total income tumbled 34.9% year-on-year to Rs 1,859.87 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 2,856.44 crore in Q2 FY25. Sequentially, total income slipped 32.2% from Rs 2,744.15 crore in Q1 FY26.
Profit after tax (PAT) slumped 67.6% YoY to Rs 362.42 crore, down from Rs 1,120.08 crore a year earlier, and fell 68.8% sequentially from Rs 1,162.06 crore in Q1 FY26.
Profit before tax (PBT) fell sharply by 65.2% YoY to Rs 505.51 crore, as against Rs 1,453.67 crore in Q2 FY25, while declining 64% QoQ from Rs 1,405.59 crore in the preceding quarter.
Despite the overall decline, the companys operating PAT hit a record high of Rs 554 crore, up 2% YoY and 4% QoQ, driven by healthy growth in its core businesses of asset management, private wealth, and capital markets.
In the Asset Management division, PAT surged 46% YoY to Rs 180 crore, supported by a robust 46% jump in total AUM to Rs 1.77 lakh crore, led by 57% growth in mutual fund AUM. Net sales market share stood at 8.2%, while SIP inflows more than doubled (2.2x YoY) to Rs 4,172 crore. The firm also completed the first close of Rs 6,900 crore for its IBEF V fund, with plans to double the final fund size compared to the previous raise.
The Private Wealth Management business delivered a 23% YoY PAT growth to Rs 110 crore, with net sales tripling to Rs 7,358 crore. AUM rose 19% YoY to Rs 1.87 lakh crore, driven by new client additions and improved productivity.
Meanwhile, the Wealth Management vertical reported a 24% decline in PAT to Rs 170 crore. However, market share remained steady 7.1% in cash segment, 8.7% in F&O premium, and a blended ADTO market share of 8%. The distribution business continued to grow, with net flows up 29% YoY to Rs 3,079 crore, while the distribution book expanded at a 34% CAGR since FY21, reaching Rs 40,544 crore in September 2025.
The Capital Markets segment registered a 24% YoY PAT growth to Rs 90 crore, reaffirming its leadership position as the #1 ranked merchant banker across IPOs, QIPs, and Rights Issues during H1 FY26.
The Housing Finance divisions PAT climbed 27% YoY to Rs 34 crore, backed by 48% YoY growth in disbursements to Rs 544 crore and AUM growth of 24% to Rs 5,236 crore.
The companys treasury book also expanded 14% YoY to Rs 8,957 crore, continuing to deliver a healthy XIRR of 18.7% since inception and maintaining a 42% CAGR, driven by consistent reinvestment of operating profits.
MOFSL is a financial services company. Its offerings include wealth management, capital markets (institutional broking & investment banking), asset & private wealth management (asset management, private equity & private wealth management), housing finance & equity based treasury investments.
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
