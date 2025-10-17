Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sensex soars over 411 pts; IT shares decline

Sensex soars over 411 pts; IT shares decline

Image
Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The headline equity benchmarks traded with modest gains in mid-afternoon trade, supported by optimism around corporate earnings recovery and steady foreign fund inflows. The Nifty traded above the 24,850 mark. IT shares declined after gaining in the previous two trading sessions.

At 14:30 IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 411.12 points or 0.49% to 83,955.75. The Nifty 50 index rose 58.50 points or 0.23% to 25,643.80.

In the broader market underperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index declined 0.38% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index shed 0.44%.

The market breadth was negative. On the BSE, 1,609 shares rose and 2,484 shares fell. A total of 163 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty IT index fell 1.60% to 34,960.90. The index added 1% in the past two trading sessions.

Wipro (down 5.3%), Mphasis (down 3.11%), Infosys (down 2.28%), Coforge (down 2%), HCL Technologies (down 1.67%), Persistent Systems (down 1.57%), Tech Mahindra (down 1.39%), Oracle Financial Services Software (down 0.35%), LTIMindtree (down 0.22%) and Tata Consultancy Services (down 0.02%) fell.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.12% to 6.495 from the previous close of 6.507.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee edged lower against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 87.9500 compared with its close of 87.9600 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 December 2025 settlement rose 1.23% to Rs 131,441.

The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, was down 0.14% to 98.23.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.58% to 3.952.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for December 2025 settlement shed 65 cents or 1.06% to $60.41 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Dhunseri Ventures Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Atul gains after Q2 PAT climbs 31% YoY to Rs 179 cr

M&M gains on tieup with Brazilian firm to Bring C-390 Millennium to India

Volumes soar at Whirlpool of India Ltd counter

Embraer and Mahindra Group form strategic alliance

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 2:29 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story