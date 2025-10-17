Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Atul gains after Q2 PAT climbs 31% YoY to Rs 179 cr

Atul gains after Q2 PAT climbs 31% YoY to Rs 179 cr

Image
Last Updated : Oct 17 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Atul added 2.82% to Rs 6,001 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 31.04% to Rs 179.27 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 136.81 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 11.42% YoY to Rs 1551.85 crore in Q2 September 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 21.11% to Rs 231.28 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 190.97 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 10.82% to Rs 1,370.25 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 1,236.52 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 828.62 crore (up 14.44% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 121.12 crore (up 2.34% YoY), while finance cost stood at Rs 4.89 crore (down 44.99% YoY) and Power fuel and water expenses was at Rs 146.69 crore (down 15.45% YoY) during the period under review.

Atul, a part of the Lalbhai Group (Gujarat), is a diversified and integrated Indian chemical company engaged in the manufacturing of life science chemicals and performance & other chemicals. The company, along with its subsidiaries, serves a wide range of industries including adhesives, agriculture, animal feed, automobiles, composites, construction, cosmetics, defence, dyestuffs, electrical and electronics, flavours and fragrances, food, footwear, glass, home care, horticulture, hospitality, paints and coatings, paper, personal care, pharmaceuticals, plastics, polymers, rubber, soaps and detergents, sports and leisure, textiles, tyres, and wind energy across global markets.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

M&M gains on tieup with Brazilian firm to Bring C-390 Millennium to India

Volumes soar at Whirlpool of India Ltd counter

Embraer and Mahindra Group form strategic alliance

Reserve money contracts 0.90% on weekly basis

LTIMindtree Q2 PAT climbs 12% QoQ to Rs 1,401 cr

First Published: Oct 17 2025 | 2:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story