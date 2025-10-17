Atul gains after Q2 PAT climbs 31% YoY to Rs 179 cr

Atul added 2.82% to Rs 6,001 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 31.04% to Rs 179.27 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 136.81 crore in Q2 FY25.Revenue from operations increased 11.42% YoY to Rs 1551.85 crore in Q2 September 2025.
Profit before tax (PBT) increased 21.11% to Rs 231.28 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 190.97 crore in Q2 FY25.
Total expenses jumped 10.82% to Rs 1,370.25 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 1,236.52 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 828.62 crore (up 14.44% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 121.12 crore (up 2.34% YoY), while finance cost stood at Rs 4.89 crore (down 44.99% YoY) and Power fuel and water expenses was at Rs 146.69 crore (down 15.45% YoY) during the period under review.
Atul, a part of the Lalbhai Group (Gujarat), is a diversified and integrated Indian chemical company engaged in the manufacturing of life science chemicals and performance & other chemicals. The company, along with its subsidiaries, serves a wide range of industries including adhesives, agriculture, animal feed, automobiles, composites, construction, cosmetics, defence, dyestuffs, electrical and electronics, flavours and fragrances, food, footwear, glass, home care, horticulture, hospitality, paints and coatings, paper, personal care, pharmaceuticals, plastics, polymers, rubber, soaps and detergents, sports and leisure, textiles, tyres, and wind energy across global markets.
