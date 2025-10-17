Atul gains after Q2 PAT climbs 31% YoY to Rs 179 cr

Atul added 2.82% to Rs 6,001 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 31.04% to Rs 179.27 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 136.81 crore in Q2 FY25.

Revenue from operations increased 11.42% YoY to Rs 1551.85 crore in Q2 September 2025.

Profit before tax (PBT) increased 21.11% to Rs 231.28 crore in Q2 FY26 compared with Rs 190.97 crore in Q2 FY25.

Total expenses jumped 10.82% to Rs 1,370.25 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 1,236.52 crore in Q2 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 828.62 crore (up 14.44% YoY), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 121.12 crore (up 2.34% YoY), while finance cost stood at Rs 4.89 crore (down 44.99% YoY) and Power fuel and water expenses was at Rs 146.69 crore (down 15.45% YoY) during the period under review.