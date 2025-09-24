Meta Infotech jumps after securing Rs 128-cr orders

Meta Infotech surged 8.41% to Rs 174 after the company announced that it has received fresh and renewal purchase orders aggregating to Rs 127.74 crore.

The orders include onsite sustenance resources services worth Rs 68.40 lakh, an annual subscription for a cloud-based security solution worth Rs 121.11 crore, and renewal of licenses valued at Rs 5.95 crore.

Meta Infotech is engaged in trading and providing services related to cybersecurity software products.

The company reported a 60.7% surge in consolidated net profit to Rs 10.51 crore, while revenue from operations rose 40.3% to Rs 152.13 crore in FY25 over FY24.

