Mphasis Ltd Slides 1.47%

Mphasis Ltd fell 1.47% today to trade at Rs 2726.45. The BSE Teck index is down 0.37% to quote at 17137.15. The index is down 2.19 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Persistent Systems Ltd decreased 1.22% and Bharti Hexacom Ltd lost 0.99% on the day. The BSE Teck index went down 13.92 % over last one year compared to the 3.53% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Mphasis Ltd has lost 6.49% over last one month compared to 2.19% fall in BSE Teck index and 0.35% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1870 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 12363 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3239.55 on 12 Dec 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2025.05 on 07 Apr 2025.