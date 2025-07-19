Seshasayee Paper & Boards consolidated net profit declines 58.30% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 8.72% to Rs 385.40 crore

Net profit of Seshasayee Paper & Boards declined 58.30% to Rs 15.43 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 37.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 8.72% to Rs 385.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 422.23 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.385.40422.235.3211.3232.9861.5821.4450.1215.4337.00

