Yes Bank consolidated net profit rises 56.72% in the June 2025 quarter

Net profit of Yes Bank rose 56.72% to Rs 808.65 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 516.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income declined 1.56% to Rs 7604.62 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7725.41 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.7604.627725.4159.1163.501084.68690.521084.68690.52808.65516.00

