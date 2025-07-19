Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Union Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 21.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Union Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 21.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Jul 19 2025 | 2:50 PM IST
Total Operating Income rise 3.57% to Rs 27474.93 crore

Net profit of Union Bank of India rose 21.59% to Rs 4427.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3641.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 3.57% to Rs 27474.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26526.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Total Operating Income27474.9326526.92 4 OPM %67.8164.69 -PBDT5268.684954.49 6 PBT5268.684954.49 6 NP4427.943641.78 22

First Published: Jul 19 2025 | 2:42 PM IST

