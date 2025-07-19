Union Bank of India consolidated net profit rises 21.59% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income rise 3.57% to Rs 27474.93 crore

Net profit of Union Bank of India rose 21.59% to Rs 4427.94 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3641.78 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income rose 3.57% to Rs 27474.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 26526.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.27474.9326526.9267.8164.695268.684954.495268.684954.494427.943641.78

Powered by Capital Market - Live News