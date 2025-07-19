Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit declines 59.68% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 21.63% to Rs 69.39 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Acrylics declined 59.68% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 4.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 21.63% to Rs 69.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 57.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.69.3957.05-0.913.752.996.172.305.441.754.34

