RBL Bank consolidated net profit declines 38.98% in the June 2025 quarter

Total Operating Income decline 1.59% to Rs 3441.18 crore

Net profit of RBL Bank declined 38.98% to Rs 214.22 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 351.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Total Operating Income declined 1.59% to Rs 3441.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 3496.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.3441.183496.9433.9042.80277.47475.42277.47475.42214.22351.05

