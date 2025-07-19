Yes Bank Q1 PAT climbs 59% YoY to Rs 801 cr

Yes Bank reported 59.43% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 801.07 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 502.43 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

The banks total income rose 4.82% YoY to Rs 9,348.11 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025.

Profit before tax climbed 59.46% to Rs 1,074.03 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 673.52 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last year.

Net Interest Income (NII) for Q1 FY26 stood at Rs 2,371 crore, registering a year-on-year (YoY) growth of 5.65%. Meanwhile, the net interest margin (NIM) improved to 2.5% in Q1 FY26, compared to 2.4% reported in the same quarter last year.

During the quarter, operating profit was at Rs 1,358 crore, up 53.44% from Rs 885 crore posted in the same period a year ago. Provisions (other than tax) and contingencies jumped 34.1% YoY to Rs 284 crore for the quarter ended 30 June 2025. In terms of asset quality, the bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) rose 4.60% to Rs 4,022.14 crore as of 30 June 2025, compared to Rs 3,844.9 crore as of 30 June 2024. Additionally, net NPAs dropped by 39.01% to Rs 797.25 crore in Q1 FY26, as against Rs 1,246.03 crore in Q1 FY25. The gross NPA ratio decreased to 1.6% as of June 30, 2025, compared to 1.7% as of June 30, 2024. Similarly, the net NPA ratio declined to 0.3% as of June 30, 2025, from 0.5% as of June 30, 2024.

The banks total deposits grew by 4.1% YoY to Rs 2,75,843 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. Additionally, the banks total advances increased by 5% YoY to Rs 2,41,024 crore. The banks CASA (Current Account Savings Account) ratio stood at 32.8% as of 30 June 2025, compared to 30.8% in the corresponding quarter of the previous year. Gross slippages for Q4 FY25 stood at Rs 1,458 crore (2.4% of advances), compared to Rs 1,223 crore (2.0% of advances) in Q4 FY25. The banks average quarterly LCR during the quarter remains healthy at 135.8%. During the quarter, Yes Bank's overdue book in the 6190 days declined to Rs 1,322 crore, compared to Rs 1,809 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Commenting on the results and financial performance, Prashant Kumar, managing director & CEO, YES BANK said, The Bank entered the new financial year on a strong footing and delivered a robust performance with net profit rising to Rs 801 crore, marking a 59.4% YoY growth. Key metrics such as RoA (0.8%), PPoP (Rs 1,358 crore), and NIM (2.5%) showed notable improvement. Asset quality remained stable, CASA witnessed healthy growth, and CET1 strengthened to 14.0% Other key highlights of the quarter were i) Credit rating upgrades from Moodys, ICRA, and CARE underscore the Banks solid fundamentals and accelerating growth momentum ii) Sumitomo Mitsui Corporation Bank (SMBC) entered into definitive agreement to acquire ~20% equity stake in YESBANK from SBI & Other Banks."