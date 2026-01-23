Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Dhampur Bio Organics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.90 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Dhampur Bio Organics reports consolidated net profit of Rs 16.90 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 4.74% to Rs 486.34 crore

Net profit of Dhampur Bio Organics reported to Rs 16.90 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 6.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 4.74% to Rs 486.34 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 464.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales486.34464.31 5 OPM %8.773.43 -PBDT40.996.29 552 PBT25.68-8.38 LP NP16.90-6.86 LP

