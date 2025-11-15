Filmcity Media reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Filmcity Media reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended September 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.65 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.00.6500-0.050-0.050-0.050

