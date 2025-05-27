Upsurge Investment & Finance standalone net profit declines 88.69% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 79.05% to Rs 36.58 croreNet profit of Upsurge Investment & Finance declined 88.69% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 2.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 79.05% to Rs 36.58 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 20.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 41.65% to Rs 15.95 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 11.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 92.04% to Rs 111.23 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 57.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
