Shahlon Silk Industries standalone net profit rises 43.28% in the December 2024 quarter

Net profit of Shahlon Silk Industries rose 43.28% to Rs 0.96 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.67 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 76.40% to Rs 68.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 38.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.68.7838.999.9916.112.652.871.040.910.960.67

