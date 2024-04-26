Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit rises 3884.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit rises 3884.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Apr 26 2024 | 5:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 233.56% to Rs 609.28 crore

Net profit of Shakti Pumps (India) rose 3884.89% to Rs 89.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 233.56% to Rs 609.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 182.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 487.28% to Rs 141.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.65% to Rs 1370.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 967.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales609.28182.66 234 1370.74967.68 42 OPM %21.465.96 -16.406.88 - PBDT123.857.42 1569 208.9250.65 312 PBT119.042.96 3922 189.8932.25 489 NP89.662.25 3885 141.7124.13 487

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Shakti Pumps invests above Rs 5 cr in subsidiary

Shakti Pumps bags order worth Rs 84 cr from HAREDA

Shakti Pumps bags Rs 73-cr order from HAREDA

Shakti Pumps hits the roof after bagging work contract from Maharashtra Energy Department Agency

Shakti Pumps launches QIP; floor price at Rs 1,272.09/share

Motilal Oswal Finance Services jumps after Q4 PAT climbs 66% YoY; board OKs 3:1 bonus issue

Utkarsh Small Finance Bank standalone net profit rises 19.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Mahindra Holidays &amp; Resorts India consolidated net profit rises 45.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Maruti Suzuki India consolidated net profit rises 47.98% in the March 2024 quarter

SBI Life Insurance Company standalone net profit rises 4.37% in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 26 2024 | 4:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story