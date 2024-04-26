Shakti Pumps (India) consolidated net profit rises 3884.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 233.56% to Rs 609.28 croreNet profit of Shakti Pumps (India) rose 3884.89% to Rs 89.66 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.25 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 233.56% to Rs 609.28 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 182.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 487.28% to Rs 141.71 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 24.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 41.65% to Rs 1370.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 967.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by Capital Market - Live News