Zydus Life receives USFDA EIR for Gujarat facility

Zydus Lifesciences has informed that it has received the establishment inspection report (EIR) from the U.S Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for its active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing facility located in Ankleshwar, Gujarat.

The inspection was conducted by the USFDA from March 10 to March 14, 2025. Following the review, the inspection has been classified as no action indicated (NAI). The USFDA has concluded that the inspection is now closed.

Zydus Lifesciences is a discovery-driven, global life sciences company that discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets a broad range of healthcare therapies.

The companys consolidated net profit shed 0.96% to Rs 1,170.9 crore on a 17.21% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 6,290.2 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.