Shalby consolidated net profit rises 19.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.74% to Rs 244.23 crore

Net profit of Shalby rose 19.42% to Rs 16.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.74% to Rs 244.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 198.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.19% to Rs 84.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.01% to Rs 933.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 804.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

244.23198.98933.75804.9215.9212.9018.9616.9937.3832.00180.43150.1321.7819.19128.19102.0416.6013.9084.0867.70

Powered by Capital Market - Live News