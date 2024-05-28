Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shalby consolidated net profit rises 19.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Shalby consolidated net profit rises 19.42% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2024 | 4:06 PM IST
Sales rise 22.74% to Rs 244.23 crore

Net profit of Shalby rose 19.42% to Rs 16.60 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.90 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.74% to Rs 244.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 198.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 24.19% to Rs 84.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 67.70 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 16.01% to Rs 933.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 804.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales244.23198.98 23 933.75804.92 16 OPM %15.9212.90 -18.9616.99 - PBDT37.3832.00 17 180.43150.13 20 PBT21.7819.19 13 128.19102.04 26 NP16.6013.90 19 84.0867.70 24

