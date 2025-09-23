Shalby slips after three-day rally

Shalby fell 2.24% to Rs 259.60, with the decline attributed to profit-booking after the stock gained 16.55% over the past three sessions.

Despite todays dip, the stock has risen 43.66% in the past three months and 28.26% over six months. On a one-year basis, however, the scrip remains down 7.55%.

Shalby operates 11 multispecialty tertiary hospitals and 5 orthopedic centers under the Shalby Orthopedics Center of Excellence (SOCE) across India, with a total capacity of over 2,200 beds. The company has also diversified into knee and hip implant manufacturing in the US.

On a consolidated basis, net profit of Shalby declined 43.04% to Rs 8.92 crore while net sales rose 6.29% to Rs 296.43 crore in Q1 June 2025 over Q1 June 2024.