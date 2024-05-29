Shalibhadra Finance standalone net profit rises 40.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 21.27% to Rs 9.52 crore

Net profit of Shalibhadra Finance rose 40.85% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.27% to Rs 9.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.67% to Rs 11.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.25% to Rs 32.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

