Shalibhadra Finance standalone net profit rises 40.85% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 9:12 AM IST
Sales rise 21.27% to Rs 9.52 crore

Net profit of Shalibhadra Finance rose 40.85% to Rs 3.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 21.27% to Rs 9.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 42.67% to Rs 11.97 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 8.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 18.25% to Rs 32.78 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 27.72 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales9.527.85 21 32.7827.72 18 OPM %66.8162.93 -69.1666.81 - PBDT4.463.20 39 16.1711.36 42 PBT4.443.19 39 16.1011.30 42 NP3.312.35 41 11.978.39 43

First Published: May 29 2024 | 7:35 AM IST

