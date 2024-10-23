SBC Exports consolidated net profit rises 147.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 87.34% to Rs 65.98 croreNet profit of SBC Exports rose 147.47% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 87.34% to Rs 65.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales65.9835.22 87 OPM %8.7010.59 -PBDT5.792.56 126 PBT5.372.17 147 NP5.372.17 147
