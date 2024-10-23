SBC Exports consolidated net profit rises 147.47% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 87.34% to Rs 65.98 crore

Net profit of SBC Exports rose 147.47% to Rs 5.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.17 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 87.34% to Rs 65.98 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 35.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.65.9835.228.7010.595.792.565.372.175.372.17

