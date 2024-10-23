Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Orbit Exports consolidated net profit rises 55.49% in the September 2024 quarter

Orbit Exports consolidated net profit rises 55.49% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 23 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 13.94% to Rs 59.10 crore

Net profit of Orbit Exports rose 55.49% to Rs 16.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 10.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 13.94% to Rs 59.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 51.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales59.1051.87 14 OPM %26.9930.50 -PBDT25.1816.97 48 PBT21.5913.31 62 NP16.0010.29 55

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Elon Musk's PAC spends just 3.6% of social media ad dollars on his X

Gold rate today: US election, Brics, Mid East war may take gold to Rs 80200

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open lower signals GIFT Nifty; Asia markets climb

Siraj to Green: RCB's probable retained players ahead of IPL 2025 auction

Global leaders terrified of Trump, quietly tell me, 'he can't win': Biden

First Published: Oct 23 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story