Quick Heal Tech gains after Q2 PAT jumps 91% YoY to Rs 8 cr

Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 12:04 PM IST
Quick Heal Technologies added 2.27% to Rs 349.70 after the company's consolidated net profit soared 90.6% to Rs 7.91 crore on 13.65% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 83.52 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

Profit before tax (PBT) surged 102.76% to Rs 10.28 crore in Q2 FY26, compared with Rs 5.07 crore in Q2 FY25.

EBITDA stood at Rs 9.2 crore in Q2 FY26, registering the growth of 196.77% compared with Rs 3.1 crore in Q2 FY25. EBITDA margin stood at 11.1% in Q2 FY26 as against 4.2% in Q2 FY25.

Kailash Katkar, chairman and managing director of Quick Heal Technologies, commented, Q2 FY26 witnessed good performance across both verticals of our business, which is a clear reflection of the resilience and diversification of our cybersecurity portfolio through continued investments in differentiated, AI-led innovations. The consumer business has shown recovery with seasonal tailwinds, while our enterprise vertical continues to gain momentum through innovative solution offerings. This balanced growth across our dual business streams reinforces our commitment to delivering comprehensive cybersecurity solutions that address evolving market needs and positions us well for sustained growth in the future.

Ankit Maheshwari, chief financial officer, Quick Heal Technologies, added, We are pleased with the revenue growth momentum this quarter. Owing to the stable cost structures, the revenue improvement enabled us to restore healthy margins. Our continued investments in R&D and S&M for market expansion are key tenets for our long-term pivot and have started to show positive traction. We are geared up for the second half of the year for continued shareholder value creation.

Quick Heal Technologies is a global cybersecurity solutions provider. It offers end-to-end cybersecurity solutions across B2C, B2B, and B2G segments. Through its flagship brands, Quick Heal and Seqrite, the company delivers AI-powered, patented technologies that safeguard endpoints, networks, data, mobile devices, and cloud environments.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 11:53 AM IST

