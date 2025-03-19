Shares may extend gains on positive Asian signals

GIFT Nifty:

The GIFT Nifty March 2025 futures contract is up 11.50 points, indicating a positive opening in the Nifty 50 index today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 694.57 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 2,534.75 crore in the Indian equity market on 18 March 2025, provisional data showed.

According to NSDL data, FPIs have sold shares worth Rs 36972.48 crore (so far) in the secondary market during March 2025. This follows their sale of shares worth Rs 41748.97 crore in February 2024.

Global Markets:

US Dow Jones index futures was up 65 points, indicating a positive opening in US stocks today.

Most Asian stocks traded higher on Wednesday, amid persistent cheer over more stimulus measures in China. However, investors remained cautious about potential further tariff actions by U.S. President Donald Trump, who reiterated threats of reciprocal trade tariffs beginning in early April. Additionally, attention was focused on negotiations for a U.S.-brokered Russia-Ukraine peace deal.

Traders kept a close eye on interest rate decisions by the Bank of Japan and U.S. Federal Reserve later in the day.

Japans trade balance increased less than anticipated in February, amid heightened concerns regarding U.S. trade tariffs. Trade balance rose to a surplus of 584.5 billion yen ($3.91 billion), according to government data released on Wednesday. The print improved from a deficit of 2.76 trillion yen in January. The softer surplus was largely due to weaker-than-expected export growth. Exports grew 11.4% year-on-year, up from the 7.3% pace seen in January.

U.S. indices declined on Tuesday, as a two-day rebound from six-month lows largely dissipated. Tech losses contributed to the decline, as did ongoing concerns regarding higher Trump tariffs and a potential recession. At the close in NYSE, the Dow Jones Industrial Average declined 0.62%, while the S&P 500 index declined 1.07%, and the NASDAQ Composite index fell 1.71%.

Trump reiterated his threats to enforce reciprocal tariffs against major U.S. trading partners from April 2. He also reiterated plans for automobile and commodity tariffs. Trump has warned of some near-term economic turbulence as he carries out his agenda. Investors fear that trade-related disruptions will undermine U.S. economic growth.

Among tech decliners, NVIDIA Corporation declined by more than 3%, continuing a recent downturn, despite CEO Jensen Huang's statement that the chipmaker is well-positioned to capitalize on the shift in artificial intelligence toward inference from training. The stock fell 0.6% in after-hours trading.

Tesla Inc. recovered 1.2% in after-hours trading, following a 5.3% decline during the session, amid ongoing concerns regarding slowing sales, a deteriorating brand image, and growing public outrage over CEO Elon Musks interactions with the Trump administration.

Domestic Market:

The domestic equity benchmarks surged on Tuesday, fueled by positive global market sentiment and anticipation of key monetary policy decisions from Japan and the U.S. A strong, sustained bullish trend saw the Nifty cross 22,800, demonstrating robust investor confidence. All NSE sectoral indices closed in the green, with consumer durables, media, and realty sectors leading gains. Broader market indices, including midcap and smallcap, outpaced the main indices, signaling widespread market participation.

The S&P BSE Sensex climbed 1,131.31 points or 1.53% to 75,301.26. The Nifty 50 index surged 325.55 points or 1.45% to 22,834.30.

