Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ceigall India slips after Q1 PAT slides 33% YoY to Rs 53 cr

Ceigall India slips after Q1 PAT slides 33% YoY to Rs 53 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 11 2025 | 2:34 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Ceigall India fell 4.40% to Rs 246.85 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 33% to Rs 53.18 crore on a 1.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 838.18 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax dropped 35.1% to Rs 67.42 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 103.92 crore reported in Q1 FY25. EBITDA declined 13.1% year-on-year to Rs 109.1 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. EBITDA margin reduced to 13.02% compared to 15.61% registered in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses grew 8.1% to Rs 785.19 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. During the quarter, the cost of material consumed stood at Rs 225.11 crore (down 18.7% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 9.58 crore (up 3.6% YoY).

On the segmental front, revenue from engineering, procurement, and construction was Rs 725.8 crore (down 10.9% YoY), and revenue from annuity projects stood at Rs 227.64 crore (down 8.8% YoY) during the period under review.

The companys order book stands at Rs 10,337.4 crore, indicating a strong and healthy book-to-bill ratio.

Ramneek Sehgal, managing director, said, We are delighted to report a steady operating performance for Q1 FY26. Our consolidated revenue from operations (excluding bonus & royalty) increased by 4.3% to Rs 838.2 crore. For the same period, our EBITDA and PAT stood at Rs 109.1 crore and Rs 51.3 crore, respectively.

As of June 30, 2025, our total order book stands at Rs 10,337.4 crore, with roads, highways, flyovers, and tunnels contributing 83.42%; railways & metros at 13.15%; bus terminals at 1.38%; and tunnels at 2.05%. This robust and diversified pipeline reflects our strong execution capabilities and sectoral presence.

We also received the appointed date for the Northern Ayodhya Bypass project in this quarter. Looking ahead, we expect to receive appointed dates for three more HAM projects within the current financial year and an additional one in the first quarter of the next year. This will further accelerate execution and revenue conversion.

The company has infused Rs 419.84 crore of equity into HAM projects up to June 2025 and an additional Rs 75.96 crore in July 2025, taking the total equity infusion to date to Rs 512.92 crore.

With the governments strong push for infrastructure development in this years Union Budget, we are proud to play an active role in building a stronger, more connected India. Our focus on high-quality projects directly supports the expansion of Indias highway network and the strategic shift towards metro and railway systemspromoting greener, more efficient connectivity. As we align ourselves with Indias Vision 2047, our goals remain clear: build sustainably, innovate constantly, and grow together.

Ceigall India is an infrastructure engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) company undertaking specialized structural works such as elevated roads, flyovers, bridges, railway overbridges, tunnels, highways, expressways, and runways. The principal business operations are broadly divided into EPC projects and hybrid annuity model (HAM) projects.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Borosil Scientific reports consolidated net loss of Rs 4.16 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Capacit'e Infraprojects consolidated net profit declines 14.45% in the June 2025 quarter

Rajapalayam Mills reports consolidated net profit of Rs 8.12 crore in the June 2025 quarter

JM Financial consolidated net profit rises 165.85% in the June 2025 quarter

Patel Engineering consolidated net profit rises 51.32% in the June 2025 quarter

First Published: Aug 11 2025 | 2:15 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story