Ceigall India slips after Q1 PAT slides 33% YoY to Rs 53 cr

Ceigall India fell 4.40% to Rs 246.85 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 33% to Rs 53.18 crore on a 1.9% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 838.18 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25.

Profit before tax dropped 35.1% to Rs 67.42 crore in Q1 FY26 as against Rs 103.92 crore reported in Q1 FY25. EBITDA declined 13.1% year-on-year to Rs 109.1 crore in the quarter ended 30 June 2025. EBITDA margin reduced to 13.02% compared to 15.61% registered in Q1 FY25.

Total expenses grew 8.1% to Rs 785.19 crore in Q1 FY26 over Q1 FY25. During the quarter, the cost of material consumed stood at Rs 225.11 crore (down 18.7% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 9.58 crore (up 3.6% YoY).

On the segmental front, revenue from engineering, procurement, and construction was Rs 725.8 crore (down 10.9% YoY), and revenue from annuity projects stood at Rs 227.64 crore (down 8.8% YoY) during the period under review. The companys order book stands at Rs 10,337.4 crore, indicating a strong and healthy book-to-bill ratio. Ramneek Sehgal, managing director, said, We are delighted to report a steady operating performance for Q1 FY26. Our consolidated revenue from operations (excluding bonus & royalty) increased by 4.3% to Rs 838.2 crore. For the same period, our EBITDA and PAT stood at Rs 109.1 crore and Rs 51.3 crore, respectively.

As of June 30, 2025, our total order book stands at Rs 10,337.4 crore, with roads, highways, flyovers, and tunnels contributing 83.42%; railways & metros at 13.15%; bus terminals at 1.38%; and tunnels at 2.05%. This robust and diversified pipeline reflects our strong execution capabilities and sectoral presence. We also received the appointed date for the Northern Ayodhya Bypass project in this quarter. Looking ahead, we expect to receive appointed dates for three more HAM projects within the current financial year and an additional one in the first quarter of the next year. This will further accelerate execution and revenue conversion.

The company has infused Rs 419.84 crore of equity into HAM projects up to June 2025 and an additional Rs 75.96 crore in July 2025, taking the total equity infusion to date to Rs 512.92 crore. With the governments strong push for infrastructure development in this years Union Budget, we are proud to play an active role in building a stronger, more connected India. Our focus on high-quality projects directly supports the expansion of Indias highway network and the strategic shift towards metro and railway systemspromoting greener, more efficient connectivity. As we align ourselves with Indias Vision 2047, our goals remain clear: build sustainably, innovate constantly, and grow together.