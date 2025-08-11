L&T edges higher after bagging 'ultra-mega' thermal power project from Adani Power

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) advanced 1.59% to Rs 3664 after the company announced that it has secured an 'ultra-mega' contract from Adani Power for setting up eight thermal power units, with the total new capacity adding up to 6,400 MW.
The order will be executed by L&T Energy CarbonLite Solutions (LTECLS), the companys specialized business vertical for advanced power and low-carbon technologies.
The scope of work encompasses the complete design, engineering, manufacturing, supply, and commissioning of boiler-turbine-generator (BTG) packages, along with auxiliaries and associated mechanical, electrical and control & instrumentation (C&I) systems.
Subramanian Sarma, Deputy Managing Director & President, L&T, added: In todays dynamic energy landscape, where Indias demand for reliable and affordable power continues to grow, this order from the Adani Group reinforces our role as a leading partner in building the countrys critical energy infrastructure.
As per L&Ts classification, the value of the 'ultra-mega contract is greater than Rs 15,000 crore.
Larsen & Toubro is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services.
The company reported 30% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 3,617.19 crore on a 16% rise in revenue to Rs 63,678.92 crore in Q1 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY25.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app