Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 35.68% to Rs 19.85 crore

Net loss of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reported to Rs 7.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 35.68% to Rs 19.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 42.79% to Rs 89.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 155.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

19.8530.8689.22155.95-53.70-4.50-23.91-4.24-7.201.28-11.000.87-7.840.67-13.59-1.52-7.871.42-13.31-1.34

