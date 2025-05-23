Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.87 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 5:06 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales decline 35.68% to Rs 19.85 crore

Net loss of Kakatiya Cement Sugar & Industries reported to Rs 7.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 35.68% to Rs 19.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 30.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 13.31 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 1.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 42.79% to Rs 89.22 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 155.95 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales19.8530.86 -36 89.22155.95 -43 OPM %-53.70-4.50 --23.91-4.24 - PBDT-7.201.28 PL -11.000.87 PL PBT-7.840.67 PL -13.59-1.52 -794 NP-7.871.42 PL -13.31-1.34 -893

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Lakshmi Engineering & Warehousing standalone net profit declines 51.11% in the March 2025 quarter

Swadeshi Polytex reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Prakash Industries standalone net profit rises 2.32% in the March 2025 quarter

Digidrive Distributors consolidated net profit rises 27.64% in the March 2025 quarter

Kernex Microsystems (India) reports consolidated net profit of Rs 32.59 crore in the March 2025 quarter

First Published: May 23 2025 | 4:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story