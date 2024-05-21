Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sheraton Properties & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sheraton Properties &amp; Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 2.04 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : May 21 2024 | 4:04 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Sheraton Properties & Finance reported to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2024 and during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 635.83% to Rs 18.69 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2024 and during the previous year ended March 2023.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Sheraton Properties &amp; Finance standalone net profit rises 56.98% in the December 2023 quarter

Hemisphere Properties India reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.81 crore in the December 2023 quarter

SNS Properties &amp; Leasing reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Godrej Properties acquires land parcel in Hyderabad with revenue potential of Rs 1,300 crore

Grand Opening of HDFC Bank at The Park Residences, Oshiwara

La Tim Metal &amp; Industries standalone net profit rises 1677.78% in the March 2024 quarter

Rategain Travel Technologies consolidated net profit rises 48.03% in the March 2024 quarter

Global Education consolidated net profit declines 45.89% in the March 2024 quarter

Welspun Enterprises consolidated net profit declines 50.71% in the March 2024 quarter

HCP Plastene Bulkpack reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.56 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: May 21 2024 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story