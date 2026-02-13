Shervani Industrial Syndicate consolidated net profit declines 94.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 43.55% to Rs 6.61 crore

Net profit of Shervani Industrial Syndicate declined 94.23% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 43.55% to Rs 6.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.6.6111.718.776.151.481.041.150.670.030.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News