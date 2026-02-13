Associate Sponsors

Shervani Industrial Syndicate consolidated net profit declines 94.23% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 43.55% to Rs 6.61 crore

Net profit of Shervani Industrial Syndicate declined 94.23% to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 43.55% to Rs 6.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 11.71 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales6.6111.71 -44 OPM %8.776.15 -PBDT1.481.04 42 PBT1.150.67 72 NP0.030.52 -94

