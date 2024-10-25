Digicontent reports consolidated net profit of Rs 10.81 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.45% to Rs 114.58 crore

Net profit of Digicontent reported to Rs 10.81 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 16.45% to Rs 114.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 98.39 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.114.5898.3918.308.2017.724.6615.630.1610.81-0.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News