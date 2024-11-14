Shilpa Medicare consolidated net profit rises 1014.29% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 9.85% to Rs 343.80 crore

Net profit of Shilpa Medicare rose 1014.29% to Rs 17.94 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 9.85% to Rs 343.80 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 312.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.343.80312.9824.9018.6665.0536.9636.779.1717.941.61

Powered by Capital Market - Live News