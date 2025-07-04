Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shipping Corporation to induct two second-hand Very Large Gas Carriers

Last Updated : Jul 04 2025 | 7:50 PM IST
As part of Shipping Corporation of India's (SCI) business expansion plans and to augment the Company's tonnage capacity, SCI has executed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) on 04 July 2025 for the acquisition of two second-hand Very Large Gas Carriers (VLGCs) having a cargo carrying capacity of approximately 82,000 CBM. These two VLGCs are expected to be inducted into the SCI's fleet during the current quarter of FY 2025-26.

First Published: Jul 04 2025 | 7:33 PM IST

