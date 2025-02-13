Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 33.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.89% to Rs 9.48 crore

Net profit of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reported to Rs 33.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.89% to Rs 9.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.9.488.1135.8628.24-1.01-6.27-3.63-9.0833.02-9.31

