Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 33.02 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 16.89% to Rs 9.48 croreNet profit of Kesar Terminals & Infrastructure reported to Rs 33.02 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 9.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 16.89% to Rs 9.48 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 8.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales9.488.11 17 OPM %35.8628.24 -PBDT-1.01-6.27 84 PBT-3.63-9.08 60 NP33.02-9.31 LP
