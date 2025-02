Marine Electricals (India) consolidated net profit rises 4.22% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 32.15% to Rs 193.80 crore

Net profit of Marine Electricals (India) rose 4.22% to Rs 5.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 4.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 32.15% to Rs 193.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 146.65 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023.193.80146.655.917.8312.169.488.026.935.194.98

