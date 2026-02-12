Shree Bhavya Fabrics standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 14.34% to Rs 30.83 croreNet profit of Shree Bhavya Fabrics declined 50.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.34% to Rs 30.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales30.8335.99 -14 OPM %6.716.47 -PBDT0.650.71 -8 PBT0.380.44 -14 NP0.150.30 -50
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content