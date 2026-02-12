Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Shree Bhavya Fabrics standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Shree Bhavya Fabrics standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the December 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Feb 12 2026 | 9:15 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

Sales decline 14.34% to Rs 30.83 crore

Net profit of Shree Bhavya Fabrics declined 50.00% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 14.34% to Rs 30.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 35.99 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales30.8335.99 -14 OPM %6.716.47 -PBDT0.650.71 -8 PBT0.380.44 -14 NP0.150.30 -50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Astrazeneca Pharma India standalone net profit rises 5.64% in the December 2025 quarter

Amagi Media Labs consolidated net profit rises 292.14% in the December 2025 quarter

Radiant Cash Management Services consolidated net profit declines 18.05% in the December 2025 quarter

Poojawestern Metaliks consolidated net profit rises 2.78% in the December 2025 quarter

TruCap Finance reports consolidated net loss of Rs 42.45 crore in the December 2025 quarter

First Published: Feb 12 2026 | 9:15 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story