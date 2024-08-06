Tirupati Forge standalone net profit rises 128.07% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 39.18% to Rs 29.06 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Forge rose 128.07% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 39.18% to Rs 29.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.29.0620.8816.1011.494.492.243.461.542.601.14

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp