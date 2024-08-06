Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Tirupati Forge standalone net profit rises 128.07% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 06 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 39.18% to Rs 29.06 crore

Net profit of Tirupati Forge rose 128.07% to Rs 2.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 39.18% to Rs 29.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 20.88 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales29.0620.88 39 OPM %16.1011.49 -PBDT4.492.24 100 PBT3.461.54 125 NP2.601.14 128

First Published: Aug 06 2024 | 7:30 AM IST

