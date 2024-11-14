IFCI consolidated net profit declines 14.12% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.70% to Rs 617.14 crore

Net profit of IFCI declined 14.12% to Rs 82.62 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 96.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 1.70% to Rs 617.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 606.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

