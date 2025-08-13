Shri Keshav Cements hits the roof as Q1 PAT soars 74% YoY

Shri Keshav Cements & Infra (SKCIL) surged 20% to hit the upper circuit at Rs 181.50 after the company reported a sharp improvement in earnings for the June quarter, driven by robust cement demand and steady solar power contributions.

Net profit jumped 73.6% year-on-year to Rs 3.09 crore in Q1 FY26 from Rs 1.78 crore in Q1 FY25. Total income rose 32.53% to Rs 41.40 crore from Rs 31.24 crore a year earlier.

EBITDA came in at Rs 10.41 crore, up 29% year-on-year, with a margin of 25.57%, aided by improved capacity utilisation, a better product mix and supportive market conditions in the infrastructure and real estate sectors.