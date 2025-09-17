Shringar House of Mangalsutra unwraps a good debut

Shares of Shringar House of Mangalsutra were currently trading at Rs 185.50 at 10:18 IST on the BSE, representing a premium of 12.42% compared with the issue price of Rs 165.

The scrip was listed at Rs 187.70, a premium of 13.76% to the issue price.

So far, the stock has hit a high of Rs 191 and a low of Rs 185.10. On the BSE, over 12.96 lakh shares of the company were traded in the counter so far.

The initial public offer of Shringar House of Mangalsutra was subscribed 60.29 times. The issue opened for bidding on 10 September 2025 and it closed on 12 September 2025. The price band of the IPO is fixed between Rs 155 and 165 per share.

The IPO comprised a complete fresh issue of equity shares, aggregating up to Rs 400.95 crore. The objectives for the fresh issue include Rs 280 crore for funding working capital requirements and the remaining amount for general corporate purposes. The promoters and promoter group held an aggregate of 7,21,31,280 equity shares, aggregating to 99.99% of the pre-offer issued and paid-up equity share capital. Shringar House of Mangalsutra designs, manufactures, and markets gold Mangalsutras (18k & 22k) with stones like American diamond, CZ, pearls, and semi-precious gems. With 15+ collections and 10,000+ SKUs, it holds ~6% share of Indias organized Mangalsutra market (CY23). The company serves 1,200+ B2B clients across 24 states and 4 UTs, including Malabar Gold, Titan, Reliance Retail, and Joyalukkas, and has expanded exports to the UK, UAE, USA, New Zealand, and Fiji. It operates a Maharashtra-based plant (2,500 kg annual capacity) supported by 22 designers and 166 karigars.