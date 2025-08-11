Shriram Finance allots 1.53 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Shriram Finance has allotted 1,53,502 equity shares of face value of Rs.2/- each fully paid-up to 157 employees of the Company who exercised the Fresh Stock Options under SFL ESOS 2023. Pursuant to allotment of the equity shares, the paid-up share capital of the Company stands increased from Rs.376,15,26,022/- to Rs.376,18,33,026/-.

