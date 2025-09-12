Axis Bank Ltd spurts 1.4%, gains for third straight session

Axis Bank Ltd is quoting at Rs 1102.6, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 9.43% in last one year as compared to a 0.96% drop in NIFTY and a 5.53% drop in the Nifty Bank index.

Axis Bank Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1102.6, up 1.4% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.43% on the day, quoting at 25112.5. The Sensex is at 81909.64, up 0.44%. Axis Bank Ltd has risen around 3.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Bank index of which Axis Bank Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54669.6, up 0.26% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 28.45 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 53.15 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark September futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1107.6, up 1.4% on the day.