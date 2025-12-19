Shriram Pistons & Rings to acquire certain assets of Sunbeam Lightweighting Solutions

For a consideration of Rs 28 cr

Shriram Pistons & Rings has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement (APA) with Sunbeam Lightweighting Solutions (a wholly-owned subsidiary of Craftsman Automation) (Seller), for purchase of identified plant and machinery and related assets forming part of piston manufacturing line, on a piecemeal basis for a consideration of Rs 28 crore to enhance their piston manufacturing capacity, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

