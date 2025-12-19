Board of Park Medi World approved acquisition of KP Institute of Medical Sciences, Agra

At meeting held on 19 December 2025

The board of Park Medi World at its meeting held on 19 December 2025 has approved the acquisition of 100% stake in KP Institute of Medical Sciences (KPIMS), Agra, Uttar Pradesh, in an all-cash transaction amounting Rs 245 crore.

Since its launch in 2023, KPIMS has become a prominent multi-specialty provider for Agra and neighbouring areas being one of the biggest healthcare facilities in the region. Upon consummation of the acquisition, KPIMS will be a 360 beded multi super speciality hospital. Its NABH accreditation, comprehensive super-specialty services, and inclusion in major insurance and government schemes, position KPIMS strongly for sustained market growth.