Shukra Bullions reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 153.33% to Rs 0.38 croreShukra Bullions reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 153.33% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales0.380.15 153 OPM %0-6.67 -PBDT0-0.01 100 PBT0-0.01 100 NP0-0.01 100
