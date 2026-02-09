Shukra Bullions reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 153.33% to Rs 0.38 crore

Shukra Bullions reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 153.33% to Rs 0.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.0.380.150-6.670-0.010-0.010-0.01

