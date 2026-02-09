Vinyoflex standalone net profit declines 18.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 21.64% to Rs 9.56 crore

Net profit of Vinyoflex declined 18.75% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 21.64% to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.9.5612.2012.8713.441.371.681.231.530.911.12

