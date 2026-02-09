Associate Sponsors

Vinyoflex standalone net profit declines 18.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Vinyoflex standalone net profit declines 18.75% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 09 2026 | 6:05 PM IST
Sales decline 21.64% to Rs 9.56 crore

Net profit of Vinyoflex declined 18.75% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 21.64% to Rs 9.56 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 12.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales9.5612.20 -22 OPM %12.8713.44 -PBDT1.371.68 -18 PBT1.231.53 -20 NP0.911.12 -19

First Published: Feb 09 2026 | 6:05 PM IST

