Vadilal Industries consolidated net profit declines 14.26% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of Vadilal Industries declined 14.26% to Rs 33.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 38.98 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 15.50% to Rs 341.30 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 295.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.341.30295.5115.0220.4954.7362.8143.1751.8833.4238.98

