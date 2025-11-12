Sudarshan Chemical Industries consolidated net profit declines 60.87% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 242.97% to Rs 2387.40 crore

Net profit of Sudarshan Chemical Industries declined 60.87% to Rs 11.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 29.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 242.97% to Rs 2387.40 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 696.09 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.2387.40696.095.5413.57126.7090.5829.5053.9711.7029.90

Powered by Capital Market - Live News